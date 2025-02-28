Natrona County Arrest Log (02/27/25 – 02/28/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Richard Hamm, 57 — Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Shannon Semler, 54 — Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Andrea Jackson, 53 — Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Lindsay Lossner, 32 — Hold For Probation and Parole (x2)

Allena Piper, 21 — Failure To Appear

Kerry Muggenburg, 36 — Possession of Controlled Substance: Powder or Crystal

Andrew Bessey, 20 — DUI

See past arrest logs here.

