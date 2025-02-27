Natrona County Arrest Log (02/26/25 – 02/27/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Halei Case, 36 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Driving while License Cancelled
Dante Allison, 24 - Failure to Comply
Patrick Story, 42 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Open Container, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Driving without an Interlock, Driving while License Cancelled, Compulsory Auto Insurance
James Stewart, 57 - Failure to Comply
Tiffany Quiroz, 39 - Failure to Comply
Doug Big Medicine, 47 - Public Intoxication
Alma Addison, 37 - Public Intoxication
Ashley Barrera-Balino - 39 - Hold for Other Agency
Michael Seivewright, 61 - Battery
Douglas Rooney, 28 - Serve Jail Time
Kelly Reyes, 41 - District Court Bench Warrant X2
James Knight, 49 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Ismer Gonzalez-Paredes, 32 - Driver's License, Careless Driving
