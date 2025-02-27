Natrona County Arrest Log (02/26/25 – 02/27/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

See past arrest logs here.

Halei Case, 36 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Driving while License Cancelled

Dante Allison, 24 - Failure to Comply

Patrick Story, 42 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Open Container, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Driving without an Interlock, Driving while License Cancelled, Compulsory Auto Insurance

James Stewart, 57 - Failure to Comply

Tiffany Quiroz, 39 - Failure to Comply

Doug Big Medicine, 47 - Public Intoxication

Alma Addison, 37 - Public Intoxication

Ashley Barrera-Balino - 39 - Hold for Other Agency

Michael Seivewright, 61 - Battery

Douglas Rooney, 28 - Serve Jail Time

Kelly Reyes, 41 - District Court Bench Warrant X2

James Knight, 49 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Ismer Gonzalez-Paredes, 32 - Driver's License, Careless Driving

