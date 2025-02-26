Natrona County Arrest Log (02/25/25 – 02/26/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
See past arrest logs here.
Michaela Duran, 37 - Failure to Comply, Driving While License Suspended, Insurance
Orlando Isaias, 41 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Reckless Driving
Audrelia Jenkins, 38 - Failure to Comply X2
Gregory Curtis, 36 - Criminal Warrant
Tony Olvier, 53 - Failure to Appear X2, Failure to Comply
Braden Picotte, 23 - Public Intoxication, Marijuana Possession
Michael Seivewright, 61 - Pedestrian Under the Influence
Laneia Kerns, 51 - Driving while License Cancelled, Take Controlled Substance into Jail, Obtain Controlled Substance by Fraud, Deliver Drug Paraphernalia
Melvin Long, 39 - Distirct Court Bench Warrant
Madison Mayhew, 28 - Criminal Warrant
Halae Case, 36 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Driving While License Cancelled
