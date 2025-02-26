Natrona County Arrest Log (02/25/25 – 02/26/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

See past arrest logs here.

Michaela Duran, 37 - Failure to Comply, Driving While License Suspended, Insurance

Orlando Isaias, 41 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Reckless Driving

Audrelia Jenkins, 38 - Failure to Comply X2

Gregory Curtis, 36 - Criminal Warrant

Tony Olvier, 53 - Failure to Appear X2, Failure to Comply

Braden Picotte, 23 - Public Intoxication, Marijuana Possession

Michael Seivewright, 61 - Pedestrian Under the Influence

Laneia Kerns, 51 - Driving while License Cancelled, Take Controlled Substance into Jail, Obtain Controlled Substance by Fraud, Deliver Drug Paraphernalia

Melvin Long, 39 - Distirct Court Bench Warrant

Madison Mayhew, 28 - Criminal Warrant

Halae Case, 36 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Driving While License Cancelled

