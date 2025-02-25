Natrona County Arrest Log (02/24/25 – 02/25/25)
Caper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Dawn Haworth, 56 - Failure to Comply
Jerimiah White, 35 - Failure to Comply, Serve Jail Time
Aaron Miracle, 51 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Jeremy Burrough, 41 - County Warrant/Hold, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal
Allen Whiteplume, 39 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
Daniel Purdin-killa, 34 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant/Hold
Leonardo Leon-Jaime, 42 - Immigration Hold
Jose Cuellar, 29 - Criminal Warrant
Samuel Yeaman, 22 - Public Intoxication
Leena Reyes Briggs, 43 - Failure to Appear, Take Controlled Substance into Jail, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Christopher Jensen, 31 - Stalking: Felony w/i 5 Years of prior, Criminal Trespass, Property Destruction
Johnathan Gorman, 28 - DUI: .08% or more, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st, Interference
Michaela Duran, 37 - Failure to Comply, DUS, Insurance Violation
Orlando Isaias, 41 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Reckless Endangering
See past arrest logs here.
