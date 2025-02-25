Natrona County Arrest Log (02/24/25 – 02/25/25)

Caper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Dawn Haworth, 56 - Failure to Comply

Jerimiah White, 35 - Failure to Comply, Serve Jail Time

Aaron Miracle, 51 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jeremy Burrough, 41 - County Warrant/Hold, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal

Allen Whiteplume, 39 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Daniel Purdin-killa, 34 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant/Hold

Leonardo Leon-Jaime, 42 - Immigration Hold

Jose Cuellar, 29 - Criminal Warrant

Samuel Yeaman, 22 - Public Intoxication

Leena Reyes Briggs, 43 - Failure to Appear, Take Controlled Substance into Jail, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Christopher Jensen, 31 - Stalking: Felony w/i 5 Years of prior, Criminal Trespass, Property Destruction

Johnathan Gorman, 28 - DUI: .08% or more, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st, Interference

Michaela Duran, 37 - Failure to Comply, DUS, Insurance Violation

Orlando Isaias, 41 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Reckless Endangering

