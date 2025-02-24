Natrona County Arrest Log (02/21/25 – 02/24/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Michael Vega, 41 - District Court Bench Warrant X2
Zoe Bunner, 24 - Serve Jail Time
Tyler Nichols-Morely, 21 - Failure to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant
Carrie Grimmie, 34 - Criminal Warrant
Noah Grimmie, 41 - Criminal Warrant
Shannon Mares, 32 - Theft Under $1,000, Criminal Trespass, Hold for CAC, Contract Hold/Billing
Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 47 - Public Intoxication
Clarence Crutchfield, 56 - Serve Jail Time
Ramon Pacheco, 50 - Public Intoxication
Lita King, 20 - Hold for WWC, Criminal Warrant
Martin Harris, 59 - Public Intoxication, Open Container-Sold from Drive up Window
Kandice Westlake, 47 - Hold for probation and parole
Ladella Lee, 38 - Public Intoxication
Darron Monroe, 27 - Possession Controlled Narc Substance, Hold for Probation and Parole
John Winter, 73 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Tylor Counts, 29 - County Warrant/Hold
Dustin Dixon, 59 - Failure to Appear
William Haun, 37 - Domestic Assault - 1st
Jarrett Kellch, 21 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Christopher Tyndall, 49 - Public Intoxication
Javier Merion-Leon, 34 - Improper Turn, Driver's License, Immigration Hold
Fantasy Kohon, 19 - Domestic Battery - 1st
David Smith, 41 - Public Intoxication
Nelson Cowsert, 32 - Public Intoxication
Isaac Spoonhunter, 21 - Public Intoxication
Randy Brooks, 43 - DUI: Alcohol .08%, Failure to Provide Proof or Liability, Driving while License Cancelled, Vehicle Exceed 75 MPH on Interstate, Expired Temporary Liscense Permit/Improper
Kelly Eckman-Dax, 57 - DWUI - 1st, Open Container
Zachary Johnson, 66 - DWUI - 1st
Zachary Johnson, 66 - DWUI - 1st
Zachary Hodgins, 35 - Driving While License Cancelled, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Derek Hayes, 40 - DUS, Registration Motor Vehicle, Insurance Violation
Missael Loredo, 30 - Failure to Appear
See past arrest logs here.
FBI's List of Unusual Weapons
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM