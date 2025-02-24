Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Michael Vega, 41 - District Court Bench Warrant X2

Zoe Bunner, 24 - Serve Jail Time

Tyler Nichols-Morely, 21 - Failure to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant

Carrie Grimmie, 34 - Criminal Warrant

Noah Grimmie, 41 - Criminal Warrant

Shannon Mares, 32 - Theft Under $1,000, Criminal Trespass, Hold for CAC, Contract Hold/Billing

Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 47 - Public Intoxication

Clarence Crutchfield, 56 - Serve Jail Time

Ramon Pacheco, 50 - Public Intoxication

Lita King, 20 - Hold for WWC, Criminal Warrant

Martin Harris, 59 - Public Intoxication, Open Container-Sold from Drive up Window

Kandice Westlake, 47 - Hold for probation and parole

Ladella Lee, 38 - Public Intoxication

Darron Monroe, 27 - Possession Controlled Narc Substance, Hold for Probation and Parole

John Winter, 73 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Tylor Counts, 29 - County Warrant/Hold

Dustin Dixon, 59 - Failure to Appear

William Haun, 37 - Domestic Assault - 1st

Jarrett Kellch, 21 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Christopher Tyndall, 49 - Public Intoxication

Javier Merion-Leon, 34 - Improper Turn, Driver's License, Immigration Hold

Fantasy Kohon, 19 - Domestic Battery - 1st

David Smith, 41 - Public Intoxication

Nelson Cowsert, 32 - Public Intoxication

Isaac Spoonhunter, 21 - Public Intoxication

Randy Brooks, 43 - DUI: Alcohol .08%, Failure to Provide Proof or Liability, Driving while License Cancelled, Vehicle Exceed 75 MPH on Interstate, Expired Temporary Liscense Permit/Improper

Kelly Eckman-Dax, 57 - DWUI - 1st, Open Container

Zachary Johnson, 66 - DWUI - 1st

Zachary Hodgins, 35 - Driving While License Cancelled, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Derek Hayes, 40 - DUS, Registration Motor Vehicle, Insurance Violation

Missael Loredo, 30 - Failure to Appear

