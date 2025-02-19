Natrona County Arrest Log (02/18/25 – 02/19/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Lanny Wilson, 29 - Criminal Trespass
John Jacox Kyle, 28 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Ladella Lee, 38 - Criminal Warrant
Cody Wolfe, 25 - Violate Protection Order
Daniel Teel, 48 - District Court Bench Warrant
