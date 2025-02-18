Natrona County Arrest Log (02/15/25 – 02/18/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Douglas Johnson, 34 - Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant
Emily Gallegos, 50 - Criminal Bench Warrant
James Arner, 45 - County Warrant/Hold, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st, Possession Controlled Substance -Powder or Crystal, No Registration
Luis Rivera-Paredas, 27 - Immigration
David Avellaneda-Rodriguez, 36 - Immigration
Corry Wolfname, 48 - Failure to Comply
Steve Knox, 54 - Grand Larceny over $500, Interference, Driving while License Cancelled or Suspended
Sean Diekemper, 56 - Assault and Battery
Alexander Cochran, 27 - Aggravated Assault and Battery, Unlawful Entry
Frank Barela, 55 - Reckless Endangering, Domestic Battery - 1st
