Natrona County Arrest Log (02/12/25 – 02/13/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Cody Stimpson, 27 - Failure to Appear X2, possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Mercedes Engel, 24 - Possession - Powder or Crystal
Kaylyn Nelson, 25 - Serve Jail Time
Nelson Cowswert, 32 - Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container
Kristi Moser, 46 - Burglary, District Court Bench Warrant, Conspire to Commit Felony
Ty Cochran, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Derrick Jonas, 38 - Trespassing
David Smith, 41 - Failure to Comply
Alyssa Johnson, 33 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear
Jeremy Parke, 48 - Burglary, Conspire to Commit Felony, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Zianna Romo, 24 - Failure to Comply
Tommie Even, 46 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
Ericka Read, 60 - Public Intoxication
Clinton Sample, 55 - DWUI
Luka Rasmussen, 18 - Manslaughter: Voluntary
