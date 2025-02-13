Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Cody Stimpson, 27 - Failure to Appear X2, possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Mercedes Engel, 24 - Possession - Powder or Crystal

Kaylyn Nelson, 25 - Serve Jail Time

Nelson Cowswert, 32 - Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container

Kristi Moser, 46 - Burglary, District Court Bench Warrant, Conspire to Commit Felony

Ty Cochran, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Derrick Jonas, 38 - Trespassing

David Smith, 41 - Failure to Comply

Alyssa Johnson, 33 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear

Jeremy Parke, 48 - Burglary, Conspire to Commit Felony, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Zianna Romo, 24 - Failure to Comply

Tommie Even, 46 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Ericka Read, 60 - Public Intoxication

Clinton Sample, 55 - DWUI

Luka Rasmussen, 18 - Manslaughter: Voluntary

