Natrona County Arrest Log (02/11/25 – 02/12/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Brian Sunrhodes, 40 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing

Selena Nelson, 26 - Possession Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap, County Warrant/Hold

Andy Hutchinson, 27 - District Court Bench Warrant

Preston Monsour, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Sage Hoffman, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Gregory Brown, 40 - Public Intoxication

Justin Pedersen, 27 - Criminal Trespass, Theft Under $1,000, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Sable Phifer, 34 - Serve Jail Time

Brittney Towe, 27 - Aggravated Assault and Battery, Reckless Driving

Dennis Howard, 45 - Hold for Probation and Parole, District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to APpear, Shoplifting First Offense

Kevin Tamoaro Lozano, 26 - Marijuana-Possession, Resisting Arrest, Immigration Hold

Myra Brown, 51 - Failure to Comply

Cody Stimpson, 27 - Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Mercedes Engel, 24 - Possession Controlled Substance

