Natrona County Arrest Log (02/10/25 – 02/11/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Daniel Jensen, 43 - Failure to Comply
Michael Corr, 41 - District Court Bench Warrant
Tyler Ulrickson, 35 - Failure to Comply
Lanny Wilson, 29 - Failure to Appear X2
Jusan Garcia-Ortiz, 21 - Valid Driver's License, Immigration Hold
Kenneth Tennyson, 49 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear
Shakeyah Brown, 28 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest-Interference
Michael Seivewright, 61 - Criminal Trespass
Jonathan Blake, 64 - Assault and Battery, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication, Trespassing
Lanae Neuroth, 33 - Serve Jail Time
Carl Faison, 35 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Driving while License Cancelled or Suspended, Open Container
Gregory Curtis, 36 - Marijuana Possession
Donald Brownlee, 39 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Brian Sunrhodes, 40 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing
Shania Nelson, 24 - Possession Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap
See past arrest logs here.
