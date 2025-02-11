Natrona County Arrest Log (02/10/25 – 02/11/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Daniel Jensen, 43 - Failure to Comply

Michael Corr, 41 - District Court Bench Warrant

Tyler Ulrickson, 35 - Failure to Comply

Lanny Wilson, 29 - Failure to Appear X2

Jusan Garcia-Ortiz, 21 - Valid Driver's License, Immigration Hold

Kenneth Tennyson, 49 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear

Shakeyah Brown, 28 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest-Interference

Michael Seivewright, 61 - Criminal Trespass

Jonathan Blake, 64 - Assault and Battery, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication, Trespassing

Lanae Neuroth, 33 - Serve Jail Time

Carl Faison, 35 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Driving while License Cancelled or Suspended, Open Container

Gregory Curtis, 36 - Marijuana Possession

Donald Brownlee, 39 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Brian Sunrhodes, 40 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing

Shania Nelson, 24 - Possession Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap

