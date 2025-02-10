Natrona County Arrest Log (02/07/25 – 02/10/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 47 - Public Intoxication

Martin Harris, 59 - Public Intoxication

Thomas Brown, 53 - Public Intoxication

Daneka McKim, 34 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Sandra Cooper, 54 - Hold for Probation

David Drakos, 52 - Failure to Comply

Michelle Willis, 31 - Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct, Hold for Probation

Mary Brewer, 36 - Public Intoxication

Johnathan Banks, 27 - Failure to Comply

Lane Nicholson, 19 - Hold for Probation

Jeremy Tsinigine, 39 - Public Intoxication

Natasha Bradley, 42 - Serve Jail Time

Jaquez Howard, 30 - County Warrant/Hold

Michael Widick, 51 - Failure to Comply, Hold for WSP

Armando Martinez, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant X2, Failure to Comply

Michael St. Angelo, 48 - Driving under Suspension, DWUI

Dylan Short, 28 - Arson - 1st Degree, Arson - 3rd Degree, Interference, Domestic Battery - 3rd or Subsequent, Violate Protection Order, Hold for Probation

Matthew Jensen, 36 - Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substance - Liquid

Myria Baker, 41 - Pedestrian Under Influence, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Controlled Possession Meth

Jolayne Opitz, 39 - Domestic Battery

Brian Gilbert, 48 - DUI - 1st, Interference X2, Electric Flashing Turn Signal

Tiffany Willhite, 39 - Possession Controlled Substance

Gaylin Carson, 27 - Possession Controlled Substance

Jovan Presbury, 36 - Controlled Possession Meth

See past arrest logs here.

