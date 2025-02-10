Natrona County Arrest Log (02/07/25 – 02/10/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 47 - Public Intoxication
Martin Harris, 59 - Public Intoxication
Thomas Brown, 53 - Public Intoxication
Daneka McKim, 34 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Sandra Cooper, 54 - Hold for Probation
David Drakos, 52 - Failure to Comply
Michelle Willis, 31 - Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct, Hold for Probation
Mary Brewer, 36 - Public Intoxication
Johnathan Banks, 27 - Failure to Comply
Lane Nicholson, 19 - Hold for Probation
Jeremy Tsinigine, 39 - Public Intoxication
Natasha Bradley, 42 - Serve Jail Time
Jaquez Howard, 30 - County Warrant/Hold
Michael Widick, 51 - Failure to Comply, Hold for WSP
Armando Martinez, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant X2, Failure to Comply
Michael St. Angelo, 48 - Driving under Suspension, DWUI
Dylan Short, 28 - Arson - 1st Degree, Arson - 3rd Degree, Interference, Domestic Battery - 3rd or Subsequent, Violate Protection Order, Hold for Probation
Matthew Jensen, 36 - Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substance - Liquid
Myria Baker, 41 - Pedestrian Under Influence, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Controlled Possession Meth
Jolayne Opitz, 39 - Domestic Battery
Brian Gilbert, 48 - DUI - 1st, Interference X2, Electric Flashing Turn Signal
Tiffany Willhite, 39 - Possession Controlled Substance
Gaylin Carson, 27 - Possession Controlled Substance
Jovan Presbury, 36 - Controlled Possession Meth
