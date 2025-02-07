Natrona County Arrest Log (02/06/25 – 02/07/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Sage Romsa, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Christopher Milde, 42 - Failure to Appear
Andrew Barrett, 39 - Hold for Agency
Brittany Hoyt, 29 - Hold for other Agency
Kali Vollmar, 19 - Criminal Warrant
Tony Boralho, 28 - Criminal Warrant
Lloyd Madden, 58 - Serve Jail Time
Timothy Schnepper, 40 - Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Sch I, II, or III
Jose Cueller, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Jessica Plunkett, 34 - Failure to Comply
Nelson Cowsert, 32 - Public Intoxication
Lindsay Gonzalez, 43 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Breach of Peace
Moriah Struck, 46 - Controlled Substance Possession
Justin Pope, 28 - DUI, Reckless Driving
Matthew Lamotte, 41 - Serve Jail Time
