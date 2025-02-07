Natrona County Arrest Log (02/06/25 – 02/07/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Sage Romsa, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Christopher Milde, 42 - Failure to Appear

Andrew Barrett, 39 - Hold for Agency

Brittany Hoyt, 29 - Hold for other Agency

Kali Vollmar, 19 - Criminal Warrant

Tony Boralho, 28 - Criminal Warrant

Lloyd Madden, 58 - Serve Jail Time

Timothy Schnepper, 40 - Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Sch I, II, or III

Jose Cueller, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jessica Plunkett, 34 - Failure to Comply

Nelson Cowsert, 32 - Public Intoxication

Lindsay Gonzalez, 43 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Breach of Peace

Moriah Struck, 46 - Controlled Substance Possession

Justin Pope, 28 - DUI, Reckless Driving

Matthew Lamotte, 41 - Serve Jail Time

