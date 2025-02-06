Natrona County Arrest Log (02/05/25 – 02/06/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Fernando Coeto-Arellano, 29 - Immigration Hold

Edgar Cruz-Miguel, 29 - Immigration Hold

Trevor Graygrass, 35 - Hold for Probation

Scott Rayburn, 52 - Serve Jail Time

Robert Vince, 67 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Andrea Witman, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Dylan Weaver, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Glenn Weir, 48 - Failure to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant

Selena Fowler, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Brian Sunrhodes, 40 - Public Intoxication

Lauren Herbert, 23 - Interference, Speeding

Ely Moreno-Ojeda, 23 - DWUI - 1st, Driver's License, Improper Lane Use, Immigration Hold

Devon Barton, 29 - DUI: Alchohol .08% or more

