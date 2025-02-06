Natrona County Arrest Log (02/05/25 – 02/06/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Fernando Coeto-Arellano, 29 - Immigration Hold
Edgar Cruz-Miguel, 29 - Immigration Hold
Trevor Graygrass, 35 - Hold for Probation
Scott Rayburn, 52 - Serve Jail Time
Robert Vince, 67 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
Andrea Witman, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Dylan Weaver, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Glenn Weir, 48 - Failure to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant
Selena Fowler, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Brian Sunrhodes, 40 - Public Intoxication
Lauren Herbert, 23 - Interference, Speeding
Ely Moreno-Ojeda, 23 - DWUI - 1st, Driver's License, Improper Lane Use, Immigration Hold
Devon Barton, 29 - DUI: Alchohol .08% or more
Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
Expert's 9 To-Dos for Taking Care of Your Brain
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media