Natrona County Arrest Log (02/04/25 – 02/05/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Gregory Foster, 37 - Criminal Warrant, Public Intoxication, Urinating or Defecating in Public
Robert Wallowingbull, 37 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Ty Cochran, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Merissa Apodaca, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Phillip Gaspar, 20 - Criminal Warrant
Shane Philio, 51 - Criminal Warrant
Colton Armour, 37 - Public Intoxication
Rita Lopez, 38 - Public Intoxication
Jeremy Tsinigine, 39 - Public Intoxication
Carl Faison, 35 - Driving while license suspended
David Dryden, 52 - Failure to Comply
