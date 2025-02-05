Natrona County Arrest Log (02/04/25 – 02/05/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Gregory Foster, 37 - Criminal Warrant, Public Intoxication, Urinating or Defecating in Public

Robert Wallowingbull, 37 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Ty Cochran, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Merissa Apodaca, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Phillip Gaspar, 20 - Criminal Warrant

Shane Philio, 51 - Criminal Warrant

Colton Armour, 37 - Public Intoxication

Rita Lopez, 38 - Public Intoxication

Jeremy Tsinigine, 39 - Public Intoxication

Carl Faison, 35 - Driving while license suspended

David Dryden, 52 - Failure to Comply

Wyoming National Guard Fights Fire in Laramie County March 2024 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore

Old Jailhouse in Minnesota is Perfect Airbnb for Halloween SZN If you're looking for a unique overnight stay during the Halloween season, check out this old jailhouse that was converted into an Airbnb rental. Located in the City Of Wykoff, about 40 miles south of Rochester, is available for nightly rentals for $95 a night. Gallery Credit: Tony Hart

Expert's 9 To-Dos for Taking Care of Your Brain The Alzheimer's Association is sharing tips for how to be your own brain health advocate in 2025. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media