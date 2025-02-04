Natrona County Arrest Log (02/03/25 – 02/04/25)

Caper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Justin Johnson, 42 - District Court Bench Warrant

Terry Delaney, 45 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Michael Goodwin, 60 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Miranda Sodders, 32 - Civil Bench Warrant

Cameron Block, 34 - Terroristic Threats

Josiah Brown, 21 - Public Intoxication

David Snow, 58 - DWUI -1st

Shadow Ray, 27 - Possession Narc Controlled Substance, Possession Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st, Driving While License Cancelled

Teresa Sambrano, 65 - Public Intoxication

Judith Cable, 47 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Gregory Foster, 37 - Criminal Warrant, Public Intoxication, Urinating or Defecating in Public

