Natrona County Arrest Log (01/31/25 – 02/02/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Taylor Root, 26 - DWUI -1st

Darrick Collins, 21 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for WSP

Kendra Jones, 41 - Trespassing, Malicious Mischief Prohibited

Malika Brown, 33 - Open Container, Public Intoxication

Levi Longmire, 40 - Hold for Probation

Robert Lukowiak, 54 - Fail to Comply

Michael Seivewright, 60 - Public Intoxication, Marijuana Possession, Shoplifting - 1st

Thomas Hall, 65 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Tyrone Starks, 40 - Trespassing, Malicious Mischief Prohibited, Public Intoxication

Brian Sunrhodes, 40 - Public Intoxication

Toni Brown, 35 - Public Intoxication

Jeremiah Janson, 32 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Valerie Frisby, 22 - Failure to Comply X3

Etahn Eklund, 23 - DUI, Driving while License Cancelled

Daniel Harris, 56 - Violate Protection Order

Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 47 - Public Intoxication

Samuel Moros-Garcia, 53 - Immigration Hold

Leandro Morales-Hernandez, 23 - Immigration Hold

Luke Schiermeyer, 20 - Minor in Possession Liquor, Public Intoxication

Gregory Brown, 40 - Public Intoxication

Rita Lopez, 38 - Failure to Appear

Angela Laderlich, 45 - Trespassing

Jeremiah Glasspoole, 47 - Hold for Probation

Martin Harris, 59 - Possession - Marijuana

Jessica Hail, 34 - Failure to Comply

Marie Paulsen, 33 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Interference

Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Robbie Connelly, 60 - Reckless Driving

Ty Bush, 44 - Failure to Appear

Justin Johnson, 42 - District Court Bench Warrant

