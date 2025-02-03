Natrona County Arrest Log (01/31/25 – 02/02/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Taylor Root, 26 - DWUI -1st
Darrick Collins, 21 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for WSP
Kendra Jones, 41 - Trespassing, Malicious Mischief Prohibited
Malika Brown, 33 - Open Container, Public Intoxication
Levi Longmire, 40 - Hold for Probation
Robert Lukowiak, 54 - Fail to Comply
Michael Seivewright, 60 - Public Intoxication, Marijuana Possession, Shoplifting - 1st
Thomas Hall, 65 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
Tyrone Starks, 40 - Trespassing, Malicious Mischief Prohibited, Public Intoxication
Brian Sunrhodes, 40 - Public Intoxication
Toni Brown, 35 - Public Intoxication
Jeremiah Janson, 32 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Valerie Frisby, 22 - Failure to Comply X3
Etahn Eklund, 23 - DUI, Driving while License Cancelled
Daniel Harris, 56 - Violate Protection Order
Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 47 - Public Intoxication
Samuel Moros-Garcia, 53 - Immigration Hold
Leandro Morales-Hernandez, 23 - Immigration Hold
Luke Schiermeyer, 20 - Minor in Possession Liquor, Public Intoxication
Gregory Brown, 40 - Public Intoxication
Rita Lopez, 38 - Failure to Appear
Angela Laderlich, 45 - Trespassing
Jeremiah Glasspoole, 47 - Hold for Probation
Martin Harris, 59 - Possession - Marijuana
Jessica Hail, 34 - Failure to Comply
Marie Paulsen, 33 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Interference
Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Robbie Connelly, 60 - Reckless Driving
Ty Bush, 44 - Failure to Appear
Justin Johnson, 42 - District Court Bench Warrant
