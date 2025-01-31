Natrona County Arrest Log (01/30/25 – 01/31/25)

Casper Arrest Log



This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Sergio Mandero, 25 - DWUI - 1st, Driver's License, Reckless Driving, Immigration Hold

Thomas Brown, 53 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Joseph Antelope, 30 - Hold for CAC

David Strong, 26 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest

Jeffrey Haines, 45 - Courtesy Hold

Andre Bryson, 29 - Courtesy Hold

Michael Henry, 30 - District Court Bench Warrant X2

Joshua Squibb, 44 - Courtesy Hold

Angel Sage, 28 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Eduardo Saldivar Bernal, 42 - Immigration Hold

Tiffany Madrid, 42 - Bond Revocation X2

Shawn Nash, 45 - Criminal Entry

Alexandrea Dannels, 29

Gary Chingman, 55 - Public Intoxication

Samuel Miller, 36 - Possession - Plant, Drive While License Cancelled or Suspended, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st, Stop Sign

Scott Eitel, 60 - County Warrant/Hold

Taylor Root, 26 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd

