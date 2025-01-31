Natrona County Arrest Log (01/30/25 – 01/31/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Sergio Mandero, 25 - DWUI - 1st, Driver's License, Reckless Driving, Immigration Hold
Thomas Brown, 53 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Joseph Antelope, 30 - Hold for CAC
David Strong, 26 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest
Jeffrey Haines, 45 - Courtesy Hold
Andre Bryson, 29 - Courtesy Hold
Michael Henry, 30 - District Court Bench Warrant X2
Joshua Squibb, 44 - Courtesy Hold
Angel Sage, 28 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Eduardo Saldivar Bernal, 42 - Immigration Hold
Tiffany Madrid, 42 - Bond Revocation X2
Shawn Nash, 45 - Criminal Entry
Alexandrea Dannels, 29
Gary Chingman, 55 - Public Intoxication
Samuel Miller, 36 - Possession - Plant, Drive While License Cancelled or Suspended, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st, Stop Sign
Scott Eitel, 60 - County Warrant/Hold
Taylor Root, 26 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd
