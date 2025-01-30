Natrona County Arrest Log (01/29/25 – 01/30/25)

Casper Arrest Log



This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Daniel Jensen, 43 - Failure to Comply

Nicholas Giangiacomo, 37 - Driving while License Suspended, Insurance Violation, Registration

Marcus Brown, 46 - Public Intoxication, Camping in Restricted Area

Mary Brewer, 36 - Public Intoxication

Brian DePaolo, 49 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Shelly McElroy, 56 - Contract Hold/Billing

Brian Sunrhodes, 40 - Public Intoxication

Dennis Wilson, 68 - Possession Controlled Substances

Jonathan Blake, 64 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Shade Meacham, 26 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Sergio Mandero, 25 - DWUI - 1st, Driver's License-Valid Endorsements, Reckless Driving, Immigration

Thomas Brown, 53 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Allen Bowles, 29 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st

See past arrest logs here.

