Natrona County Arrest Log (01/29/25 – 01/30/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Daniel Jensen, 43 - Failure to Comply
Nicholas Giangiacomo, 37 - Driving while License Suspended, Insurance Violation, Registration
Marcus Brown, 46 - Public Intoxication, Camping in Restricted Area
Mary Brewer, 36 - Public Intoxication
Brian DePaolo, 49 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Shelly McElroy, 56 - Contract Hold/Billing
Brian Sunrhodes, 40 - Public Intoxication
Dennis Wilson, 68 - Possession Controlled Substances
Jonathan Blake, 64 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Shade Meacham, 26 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Sergio Mandero, 25 - DWUI - 1st, Driver's License-Valid Endorsements, Reckless Driving, Immigration
Thomas Brown, 53 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Allen Bowles, 29 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st
