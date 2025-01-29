Natrona County Arrest Log (01/28/25 – 01/29/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Crystal Collier, 40 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st

Sandra Cooper, 54 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Zachary Woods, 33 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply, County Warrant/Hold

Carlos Lopez, 36 - Serve Jail Time

Jarett David, 30 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant

Cristian Laris, 21 - DUI: .08% or more, Take Controlled substance into Jail, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant

Jeffery Parke, 29 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or more

Daniel Crum, 39 - Criminal Warrant

Jorge Leon-Perez, 36 - Immigration Hold

Eniwer Roblero-Roblero, 25 - Immigration Hold

Natasha Jones, 47 - Serve Jail Time

Neil Sorensen, 45 - Driving while License Cancelled, Suspended, Driving without Interlock - 1st

Domingo Martinez, 50 - Public Intoxication

Kelly Reyes, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jose Perez Gonzalez, 48 - Driver's License, Immigration Hold

Daniel Jensen, 43 - Failure to Comply

Old Jailhouse in Minnesota is Perfect Airbnb for Halloween SZN If you're looking for a unique overnight stay during the Halloween season, check out this old jailhouse that was converted into an Airbnb rental. Located in the City Of Wykoff, about 40 miles south of Rochester, is available for nightly rentals for $95 a night. Gallery Credit: Tony Hart

Expert's 9 To-Dos for Taking Care of Your Brain The Alzheimer's Association is sharing tips for how to be your own brain health advocate in 2025. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media