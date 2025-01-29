Natrona County Arrest Log (01/28/25 – 01/29/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Crystal Collier, 40 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st
Sandra Cooper, 54 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Zachary Woods, 33 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply, County Warrant/Hold
Carlos Lopez, 36 - Serve Jail Time
Jarett David, 30 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant
Cristian Laris, 21 - DUI: .08% or more, Take Controlled substance into Jail, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant
Jeffery Parke, 29 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or more
Daniel Crum, 39 - Criminal Warrant
Jorge Leon-Perez, 36 - Immigration Hold
Eniwer Roblero-Roblero, 25 - Immigration Hold
Natasha Jones, 47 - Serve Jail Time
Neil Sorensen, 45 - Driving while License Cancelled, Suspended, Driving without Interlock - 1st
Domingo Martinez, 50 - Public Intoxication
Kelly Reyes, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Jose Perez Gonzalez, 48 - Driver's License, Immigration Hold
Daniel Jensen, 43 - Failure to Comply
