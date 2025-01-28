Natrona County Arrest Log (01/27/25 – 01/28/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Shane Cook, 49 - Cirminal Warrant
Yolanda Barrera, 36 - Driving Under Suspension
Marlena Box, 43 - Failure to Comply X2, Criminal Warrant
Matthew Campbell, 30 - Failure to Appear
Adrianna Smith, 42 - DWUI - 1st
Jullian Ehrlich, 41 - Domstic Battery - 1st
Damon Flanagan, 55 - Criminal Warrant, Resisting Arrest, Interference, Driving While License Suspended
Thomas Brown, 53 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Emily Gallegos, 50 - Public Intoxication
Melissa Call, 38 - Failure to Comply X2
Michael Grabinski, 63 - Littering
Jacob Dudley, 25 - DUI to >.08%
Crystal Collier, 40 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st
Sandra Cooper, 54 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Zachary Woods, 33 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply, County Warrant/Hold
