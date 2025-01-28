Natrona County Arrest Log (01/27/25 – 01/28/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Shane Cook, 49 - Cirminal Warrant

Yolanda Barrera, 36 - Driving Under Suspension

Marlena Box, 43 - Failure to Comply X2, Criminal Warrant

Matthew Campbell, 30 - Failure to Appear

Adrianna Smith, 42 - DWUI - 1st

Jullian Ehrlich, 41 - Domstic Battery - 1st

Damon Flanagan, 55 - Criminal Warrant, Resisting Arrest, Interference, Driving While License Suspended

Thomas Brown, 53 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Emily Gallegos, 50 - Public Intoxication

Melissa Call, 38 - Failure to Comply X2

Michael Grabinski, 63 - Littering

Jacob Dudley, 25 - DUI to >.08%

Crystal Collier, 40 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st

Sandra Cooper, 54 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Zachary Woods, 33 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply, County Warrant/Hold

