Natrona County Arrest Log (01/25/25 – 01/27/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Kyle Pacheco, 34 - Failure to Appear, Domstic Battery -1st, Interference, Breach of Peace
Fabian Kamai, 35 - Interference, Driving while license cancelled, Driving without interlock - 1st, Hold for Probation and Parole
Reede Coppock, 25 - Interference, Speed to fast for conditions, Right of way for emergency vehicle, Property Destruction, Reckless Driving
Heather Cummings, 49 - DWUI -1st or 2nd, Insurance Violation
Gregory Brown, 40 - Public Intoxication
Ashley Moyte, 33 - Failure to Comply
Andrew Goldstein, 38 - Criminal Warrant
Jonathan Diaz, 31 - Failure to Comply
Cynthia Barnett, 33 - Failure to Comply X3
Shane Cook, 49 - Criminal Warrant
Yolanda Barrera, 36 - Driving while license Cancelled, Suspended
Marlena Box, 43 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant X2, Failure to Comply
