Natrona County Arrest Log (01/25/25 – 01/27/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Kyle Pacheco, 34 - Failure to Appear, Domstic Battery -1st, Interference, Breach of Peace

Fabian Kamai, 35 - Interference, Driving while license cancelled, Driving without interlock - 1st, Hold for Probation and Parole

Reede Coppock, 25 - Interference, Speed to fast for conditions, Right of way for emergency vehicle, Property Destruction, Reckless Driving

Heather Cummings, 49 - DWUI -1st or 2nd, Insurance Violation

Gregory Brown, 40 - Public Intoxication

Ashley Moyte, 33 - Failure to Comply

Andrew Goldstein, 38 - Criminal Warrant

Jonathan Diaz, 31 - Failure to Comply

Cynthia Barnett, 33 - Failure to Comply X3

Shane Cook, 49 - Criminal Warrant

Yolanda Barrera, 36 - Driving while license Cancelled, Suspended

Marlena Box, 43 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant X2, Failure to Comply

Old Jailhouse in Minnesota is Perfect Airbnb for Halloween SZN If you're looking for a unique overnight stay during the Halloween season, check out this old jailhouse that was converted into an Airbnb rental. Located in the City Of Wykoff, about 40 miles south of Rochester, is available for nightly rentals for $95 a night. Gallery Credit: Tony Hart

Expert's 9 To-Dos for Taking Care of Your Brain The Alzheimer's Association is sharing tips for how to be your own brain health advocate in 2025. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media