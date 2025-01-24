Natrona County Arrest Log (01/23/25 – 01/24/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Thomas Hinckley, 39 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Shaun Kiser, 39 - Failure to Comply X2, Criminal Warrant
Taru Franklin, 47 - Courtesy Hold
Mercedes Engel, 24 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substance
Steven DeWitt, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Velina Brown, 51 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Trespassing
Joel Andersen, 29 - Failure to Comply, Hold for WSP
James Mevissen, 45 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Speeding
Hunter Melton, 23 - Domestic Battery, STrangulation
Shannon MEvissen, 43, DUI: Alcohol .08% ore More
Austin Josly, 32 - Reckless Driving, Insurance Violation, Registration
James SHipley, 41 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Wesley Brown, 55 - Headlights, Interference, Vehicle Registration, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narc Substances
Morgan Jamerman, 54 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More
Dana Clark, 38 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication, Littering
