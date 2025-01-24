Natrona County Arrest Log (01/23/25 – 01/24/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Thomas Hinckley, 39 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Shaun Kiser, 39 - Failure to Comply X2, Criminal Warrant

Taru Franklin, 47 - Courtesy Hold

Mercedes Engel, 24 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substance

Steven DeWitt, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Velina Brown, 51 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Trespassing

Joel Andersen, 29 - Failure to Comply, Hold for WSP

James Mevissen, 45 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Speeding

Hunter Melton, 23 - Domestic Battery, STrangulation

Shannon MEvissen, 43, DUI: Alcohol .08% ore More

Austin Josly, 32 - Reckless Driving, Insurance Violation, Registration

James SHipley, 41 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Wesley Brown, 55 - Headlights, Interference, Vehicle Registration, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narc Substances

Morgan Jamerman, 54 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More

Dana Clark, 38 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication, Littering

See previous arrest logs here.

