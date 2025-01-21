Natrona County Arrest Log (01/17/25 – 01/21/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Angel Sage, 28 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Resisting Arrest

Daniel Shultz, 43 - Driver's License, Registration

Christopher Hicks, 37- - Criminal Warrant, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Rita Lopez, 38 - Trespassing, Shoplifting - 1st

Tyrone Starks, 40 - Trespassing

Kendra Jones, 41 - Trespassing

Bret Chase, 63 - FTGROW Emergency Vehicle, Attempt to Elude, Interference

Melanie Sorensen, 54 - Failure to Comply, Interference with Police Officer

Meghan Pfrimmer, 20 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Antonio Pacheco-Bautista, 37 - Contract Hold/Billing

Natanahel Berrio, 37 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Domestic Battery - 1st, Immigration

Leena Reyes Briggs, 43 - Failure to Comply

Matthew Fixcus, 53 - Criminal Warrant, Theft - $1,000 or More

Chester Friday, 33 - County Warrant/Hold Agency

James Severson, 50 - District Court Bench Warrant X2

Lenward Hicks, 39 - Failur to Comply

See past arrest logs here.

