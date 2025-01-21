Natrona County Arrest Log (01/17/25 – 01/21/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Angel Sage, 28 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Resisting Arrest
Daniel Shultz, 43 - Driver's License, Registration
Christopher Hicks, 37- - Criminal Warrant, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Rita Lopez, 38 - Trespassing, Shoplifting - 1st
Tyrone Starks, 40 - Trespassing
Kendra Jones, 41 - Trespassing
Bret Chase, 63 - FTGROW Emergency Vehicle, Attempt to Elude, Interference
Melanie Sorensen, 54 - Failure to Comply, Interference with Police Officer
Meghan Pfrimmer, 20 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Antonio Pacheco-Bautista, 37 - Contract Hold/Billing
Natanahel Berrio, 37 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Domestic Battery - 1st, Immigration
Leena Reyes Briggs, 43 - Failure to Comply
Matthew Fixcus, 53 - Criminal Warrant, Theft - $1,000 or More
Chester Friday, 33 - County Warrant/Hold Agency
James Severson, 50 - District Court Bench Warrant X2
Lenward Hicks, 39 - Failur to Comply
