Natrona County Arrest Log (01/10/25 – 01/13/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Lujan Sarah, 44 - NCIC Hit, Attempt and Conspire - Felony

Staci Barrera, 38 - Failure to Comply X2, Attempt and Conspire - Felony, Create or Deliver Counterfeit Narc Substance

Barry Barrera, 41 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal, Possession with intent to Deliver, Attempt and Conspire X2 - Felony

Dustin Chase, 37 - Probation Revocation

Trey Tillman, 32 - Contract Hold/ Billing

Justin Noland, 38 - Criminal Warrant, Contract Holding

Naomi Carey, 22 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Aaron Cecil, 53 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Nickaya Rael, 26 - Hold for Probation

Christian Wright, 26 - Failure to Appear

Donald Smith, 61 - Trespassing

Mark Harvey, 75 - Serve Jail Time

Allen Ekberg, 61 - Failure to Appear

Lauranna Montgomery, 24 - Failure to Appear

Ronald Ary, 74 - Driving without Interlock - 1st Offense, Driver's License, Possession Controlled Substance

John Garrett, 35 - Courtesy Hold/Agency

Destry Bristow, 58 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear

James Andrews, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Driving while License Suspended, County Warrant/Hold

Alexandria Perez, 43 - Failure to Comply

Rita Lopez, 38 - Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container

Eliel Lopez, 46 - Serve Jail Time

Paul Hilburn, 71 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Garrett Stoddard, 32 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Kristin Terry, 27 - Failure to Comply

Brady Smith, 21 - Public Intoxication

See previous Arrest Logs here.

