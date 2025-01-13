Natrona County Arrest Log (01/10/25 – 01/13/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Lujan Sarah, 44 - NCIC Hit, Attempt and Conspire - Felony
Staci Barrera, 38 - Failure to Comply X2, Attempt and Conspire - Felony, Create or Deliver Counterfeit Narc Substance
Barry Barrera, 41 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal, Possession with intent to Deliver, Attempt and Conspire X2 - Felony
Dustin Chase, 37 - Probation Revocation
Trey Tillman, 32 - Contract Hold/ Billing
Justin Noland, 38 - Criminal Warrant, Contract Holding
Naomi Carey, 22 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Aaron Cecil, 53 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
Nickaya Rael, 26 - Hold for Probation
Christian Wright, 26 - Failure to Appear
Donald Smith, 61 - Trespassing
Mark Harvey, 75 - Serve Jail Time
Allen Ekberg, 61 - Failure to Appear
Lauranna Montgomery, 24 - Failure to Appear
Ronald Ary, 74 - Driving without Interlock - 1st Offense, Driver's License, Possession Controlled Substance
John Garrett, 35 - Courtesy Hold/Agency
Destry Bristow, 58 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear
James Andrews, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Driving while License Suspended, County Warrant/Hold
Alexandria Perez, 43 - Failure to Comply
Rita Lopez, 38 - Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container
Eliel Lopez, 46 - Serve Jail Time
Paul Hilburn, 71 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Garrett Stoddard, 32 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Kristin Terry, 27 - Failure to Comply
Brady Smith, 21 - Public Intoxication
