Natrona County Arrest Log (01/08/25 – 01/09/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Michele Kientz, 58 - Failure to Comply
Lindsay Lossner, 31 - Serve Jail Time
Trevor Moore, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Viola Ballieu, 44 - Failure to Comply
Theodore Rice, 56 - DWUI - 1st, Open Container
Nicholas Bernard, 19 - Public Intoxication, MIP, Resisting Arrest, Disturbing the Peace
Tina Lefthandbull - Courtesy Hold
Fabien Garcia, 20 - Courtesy Hold
Clinton Palmer, 27 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear
Brianna Taggart, 29 - Criminal Warrant
David Martinez, 45 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Craig Hopes, 41 - Shoplifting - 1st, Trespassing
