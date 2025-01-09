Natrona County Arrest Log (01/08/25 – 01/09/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Michele Kientz, 58 - Failure to Comply

Lindsay Lossner, 31 - Serve Jail Time

Trevor Moore, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Viola Ballieu, 44 - Failure to Comply

Theodore Rice, 56 - DWUI - 1st, Open Container

Nicholas Bernard, 19 - Public Intoxication, MIP, Resisting Arrest, Disturbing the Peace

Tina Lefthandbull - Courtesy Hold

Fabien Garcia, 20 - Courtesy Hold

Clinton Palmer, 27 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear

Brianna Taggart, 29 - Criminal Warrant

David Martinez, 45 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Craig Hopes, 41 - Shoplifting - 1st, Trespassing

