Natrona County Arrest Log (01/06/25 – 01/07/25)

<h1>Casper Arrest Log</h1>

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Chravel Martinez, 26 -Criminal Warrant

Samuel Weissmann, 24 - Criminal Warrant

Joaquin Lopez-Juares, 22 - Failure to Appear

Audrey Schultz, 22 - Burglary, Theft $1,000 or more

Alfredo Medina, 31 - Serve Jail Time

Robert Weisz, 36 - Serve Jail Time

CHristopher Johnson, 44 - Driving without Interlock - 1st offense

Joshua Tennyson, 33 - Failure to Appear

Malachy Springer, 21 - Trespassing, Disturbing the Peace

Francisco Sosa, 29 - Failure to Comply

Christopher Moreland, 21 - DWUI, Driver's License Required

Hope Yarbrough, 24 - Public Intoxication Prohibited

Daniel Shultz, 43 - Valid Drivers License, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Vehicle Registration Required

