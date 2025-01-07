Natrona County Arrest Log (01/06/25 – 01/07/25)
<h1>Casper Arrest Log</h1>
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Chravel Martinez, 26 -Criminal Warrant
Samuel Weissmann, 24 - Criminal Warrant
Joaquin Lopez-Juares, 22 - Failure to Appear
Audrey Schultz, 22 - Burglary, Theft $1,000 or more
Alfredo Medina, 31 - Serve Jail Time
Robert Weisz, 36 - Serve Jail Time
CHristopher Johnson, 44 - Driving without Interlock - 1st offense
Joshua Tennyson, 33 - Failure to Appear
Malachy Springer, 21 - Trespassing, Disturbing the Peace
Francisco Sosa, 29 - Failure to Comply
Christopher Moreland, 21 - DWUI, Driver's License Required
Hope Yarbrough, 24 - Public Intoxication Prohibited
Daniel Shultz, 43 - Valid Drivers License, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Vehicle Registration Required
<strong>See previous Arrest Logs<a href="https://k2radio.com/tags/casper-arrest-log/"> here</a>. </strong>
Expert's 9 To-Dos for Taking Care of Your Brain
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media