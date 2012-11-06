Natrona County 2012 General Election Results

These are results for political races within Natrona County.

Such issues include: Casper City Council, County Commissioners, School Boards, Retaining Judges, and the Library Proposition.

Those that are running unopposed are not listed, unless a write in candidate wins, or it's close.

Casper City Council Ward 1: (Top 2 Win) 100% reporting

Garry Yake - 19%

Tim Hamre - 23.88%

Bob Hopkins - 31%

Daniel Sandoval - 25.43%

Casper City Council Ward 2: (Top 2 Win) 100% reporting

Bill Brauer - 21%

Craig Hedquist - 27%

Janel Moore - 24%

Charlie Powell - 29%

Casper City Council Ward 3: 100% reporting

Stephen Cathey - 51.42%

Cordell Wistisen - 47.92%

Natrona County Commissioner: (Top 2 Win) 100% reporting

Forrest Chadwick - 27%

Matt Keating - 26%

Keith Goodenough - 20%

Gino Cerullo - 15%

Troy Bray - 4%

Linda Bergeron - 7%

Bar Nunn Town Council: 100% reporting

Jake Bigelow - 30%

Josh Brown - 38%

Lance Lyon - 16%

Vance Mockensturm - 14%

Evansville Town Council: 100% reporting

Ernest Blackford - 27%

Lyndon Lach - 11%

Tiffany Rayner - 31.33%

Doug White - 29.98%

Mills Mayor: 100% reporting

Marrolyce Wilson - 54%

Judie Herz - 43%

Mills Town Council: 100% reporting

Cecil Engels - 33%

Rosalie Coleman - 38%

Elsie Herbort - 28%

Mills Town Council: 100% reporting

Ruth Pitts - 50.05% or 475 votes

Kris Muggenburg - 48.68% or 462 votes

Natrona County School District #1 Board of Trustees: (Top 5 win) 100% reporting

Rita Walsh - 15%

Kevin Christopherson - 10.58%

Paula Reid - 10.46%

Elizabeth Horsch - 9.58%

Dana Howie - 9.47%

Shawnna Punteney - 8.36%

Mark Peterson - 7.82%

Stephen Sprecher - 7.72%

Marc Smith - 7.55%

Donn McCall - 7.23%

David Blaede - 3.23%

Gregory Flesvig - 3.02%

Casper College District Board of Trustees: (Top 4 win) 100% reporting

Susan Miller - 16.53%

Scott Bennion - 16.34%

Lauren Griffith - 15.34%

Matthew Loucks - 14.57%

Bill Hambrick - 14.01%

Bob Despain - 11.72%

Cliff Whitlock - 11.16%

Natrona County Conservation District Supervisor Rural: 100% reporting



Robert Shellard: 54%

Don Pavack: 46%

Retain Judge Park: 100% reporting

Yes: 80%

No: 20%

Retain Judge Wilking: 100% reporting

Yes: 81%

No: 19%

Retain Judge Brown: 100% reporting



Yes:82%

No: 18%

Retain Judge Huber: 100% reporting

Yes: 77%

No: 23%

Natrona County Fire Prevention District: 100% reporting

Keith Robinett - 27%

John Bentley - 21%

John Doyle - 15%

Bill Kossert - 14%

Curt Simpson - 9%

George Tillman Jr. - 14%

Casper Mountain Fire District Director: 100% reporting

Bill Chambers - 37%

Boardman Schulz - 32%

Margo Spurrier - 30%

Library Proposition: 100% reporting

For: 49.08% or 15,662 votes

Against: 50.92% or 16,250 votes