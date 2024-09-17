Mysterious Balloon Flying Over Wyoming Sparks Conspiracy Theories

A high-altitidue balloon was spotted flying over Central Wyoming earlier this week, as confirmed by World View Vice President Phil Wocken.

These balloons are often confused with weather balloons, which Wocken says ascend into the stratosphere and then pop when they get too high.

"Ours is a much more sophisticated stratospheric vehicle that can be remotely navigated to certain areas and stay aloft for days, weeks, or months at a time."

This two-balloon system—also known as a stratollite—launched August 31st from Arizona. This mission flies under the ARMAS 2 patch.

Their primary customer is Space Environment Technologies, in collaboration with NASA, as part of the Automated Radiation Measurements for Aerospace Safety (ARMAS) project.

The ARMAS project uses data for Earth science research to improve aerospace safety.

"We are flying their sensor package north of the 40th Parallel to increase their solar radiation data set. Their sensors use an innovative approach with a low-cost dosimeter sensor to enhance Earth science research and improve aerospace safety. The data captured improves the accuracy of radiation dose and dose rates along flight tracks" notes Wocken.

"In doing so, the ARMAS project has made a significant contribution toward improving U.S. and international aviation safety by laying the groundwork for an automated, reliable operational system that can monitor the natural galactic and solar radiation environment at commercial aviation flight levels."

Other ways data is used, for example, would be helping the U.S. Forest Service detect and monitor wildfire activity over long periods of time or help an insurance company assess damage and assist in recovery efforts after a natural disaster. They can help an oil and gas company monitor their pipelines to detect trace methane emissions leaks that can harm the environment.

They help organizations like NASA study the planet and space from the stratosphere to improve weather forecasting, understand the impacts of solar radiation or measure long-term changes in our planet and her atmosphere.

Also, World View Enterprises helps assist the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security with their intelligence and surveillance needs to protect national security interests.

