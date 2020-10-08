Mullen Fire: Fox Park Structure Protection Efforts ‘Successful’

Officials say efforts to protect buildings in mountain communities near the Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest have been successful.

According to a fact sheet released Thursday afternoon, crews have successfully defended structures in the Keystone, Foxborough, Fox Park and Mountain Home communities.

Meanwhile, crews have ordered supplies to protect Ryan Park and Centennial as the fire inches closer. Residents in the area should expect increased firefighter traffic in those areas and along Wyoming Highway 130.

As of early Thursday morning, the Mullen Fire is nearly 171,000 acres in size and is 14% contained. Containment is mostly along Wyoming Highway 230 in the Platte River Valley and Colorado Highways 125 and 127. Crews have been successful in establishing containment lines near Woods Landing.

A red flag warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday. Crews expect to contend with warm and dry weather along with winds gusting up to 30 mph.

The fire's cause remains under investigation, though officials have said law enforcement is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call the Laramie Ranger District's anonymous tip line at 307-745-2392.

Evacuation orders are in place for: