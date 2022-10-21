1 Dead, 1 Injured After SUV Rear-Ends Pickup North of Laramie

A Wyoming driver was killed and another injured Thursday after an SUV rear-ended a pickup north of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says troopers were called to the scene at milepost 322 on U.S. 30 around 11:20 a.m.

Beck says 67-year-old Centennial resident Joseph A. Devine was headed north when he possibly suffered a medical condition causing him to accelerate at a high rate of speed and rear-end the pickup in front of him.

Beck says the collision caused the pickup driver, 39-year-old Mills resident Paul D. Dailey, to cross into the southbound lane and go off the west side of the highway, where the pickup tripped and rolled multiple times.

Dailey was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected during the rollover.

Both he and Devine, who was wearing his seat belt, were taken to Invinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie where Dailey died from his injuries.

Due to its personal nature, Beck didn't know what possible medical condition Devine may have suffered but says it and Devine's speed are being investigated as potential contributing factors.

This is the 105th reported fatality on Wyoming's highways in 2022 compared to 93 in 2021, 110 in 2020, 130 in 2019, and 95 in 2018 to date.

