ATV Crash in Albany County Leaves Man Dead

A man is dead after crashing his ATV in Albany County, authorities say.

The crash happened around 8:14 p.m. on Aug. 28 near milepost 1 on French Creek Road (Forest Service Road 500) south of Centennial.

According to a crash summary released Thursday by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Colorado resident John Briggs was driving towards the Albany Lodge when he lost control of his ATV, went off the road into a ditch full of small trees, and was thrown from the ATV, hitting a tree.

Briggs was wearing a helmet but died from his injuries.

The summary says an equipment failure/issue may have contributed to the crash.

