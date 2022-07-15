More Mutton Bustin’ at the Central Wyoming Rodeo

Rain or shine, the mutton busters were at it again on Thursday night at the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo in Casper. The goal here is to stay on that sheep for as long as you can and win a brand new pair of boots.

The crowd loves it, the parents love it and some, but not all of the kids love it. So check out our video and some photos from the rest of the rodeo in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app