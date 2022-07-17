Mutton Bustin’ Wraps up at Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo

The Central Wyoming Rodeo is in the books for 2022 and once again the Mutton Buster's were a big attraction at the Fairgrounds. Child vs. Sheep and that says it all. Some of the youngsters embraces the opportunity to ride a sheep, while others took a pass.

Memories were made for sure and we have a video to share with you from Saturday nights festivities as well as batch of photos from the rest of the rodeo.  Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo-Saturday

Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo-Saturday
Filed Under: Casper, Central Wyoming Fair, Mutton Bustin', Rodeo, wyoming
Categories: Casper Events, Casper News, Sports, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top