Mutton Bustin’ Wraps up at Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo

The Central Wyoming Rodeo is in the books for 2022 and once again the Mutton Buster's were a big attraction at the Fairgrounds. Child vs. Sheep and that says it all. Some of the youngsters embraces the opportunity to ride a sheep, while others took a pass.

Memories were made for sure and we have a video to share with you from Saturday nights festivities as well as batch of photos from the rest of the rodeo. Enjoy!

