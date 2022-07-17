Mutton Bustin’ Wraps up at Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo
The Central Wyoming Rodeo is in the books for 2022 and once again the Mutton Buster's were a big attraction at the Fairgrounds. Child vs. Sheep and that says it all. Some of the youngsters embraces the opportunity to ride a sheep, while others took a pass.
Memories were made for sure and we have a video to share with you from Saturday nights festivities as well as batch of photos from the rest of the rodeo. Enjoy!
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo-Saturday
