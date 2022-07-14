The boys and girls from the mutton bustin' ranks went head to head with the sheep on Wednesday night at the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo. This is not an easy thing to do and some kids were determined to ride while others had 2nd thoughts. Either way, the event is a crowd favorite at the rodeo and quite a few competitors covered a lot of ground at the arena.

Check out our video from Wednesday night and some photos of the rest of the rodeo in our gallery below. Enjoy!

