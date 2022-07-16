Mutton Buster’s Roll Along at Central Wyoming Rodeo

The Mutton Bustin' at the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo in Casper moved along on Friday with the brave boys and girls tangling with fast moving sheep. The longer you ride, the better you score and a brand new pair of boots goes to the winner. Some kids are getting a real kick out of this, other have had some second thoughts. The fans love it and the parent do to, So take a look at our video from Friday's proceedings and peek at our gallery of photos from the rest of the rodeo below, Enjoy!

Central Wyoming Rodeo Mutton Bustin' Photo Courtesy: Frank Gambino

