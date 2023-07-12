Photos: Central Wyoming Rodeo Mutton Bustin’-Tuesday

One of the fan favorites at the Central Wyoming Rodeo is the Mutton Bustin where a group of kids try to stay on the sheep for as long as they can. Some get some pretty good rides out of the deal and others find the dirt quickly. The rider with the longest time on-board wins a brand new pair of boots and everyone gets a small trophy. There's no shortage of effort or enthusiasm in the Mutton Bustin.

We have a video of the event from Tuesday night's performance as well as some great photos from Libby Ngo in our gallery below. Enjoy!

