Mutton Bustin’ Returns to Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo

In what has been a treasured element of the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo, it's the return of the Mutton Bustin" These kids get on one of those sheep and off they go. The best effort wins a nice pair of boots by the way. These boys and girls certainly are a little bit apprehensive about this whole deal but the crowd gets a kick out of it too. This will happen each night of the rodeo, right after the bareback. Here are a few of the contestants on Tuesday night plus some photos from the rest of the rodeo at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds

