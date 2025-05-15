2025 Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo Theme is Cowboy Beachin’

The 2025 Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo schedule is out! This year's theme is Cowboy Beachin' -- we can't help but think of Blake Shelton's song from 15 years ago (scroll down to see the video).

Things will kick off in Casper with the carnival opening July 04. The following day will feature the city's annual Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival.

There's an Open Class Barbecue Contest on July 6th at the Industrial Building (5 PM). On July 7th you can catch the Alpaca Show and Obstacle Course in the livestock arena (3 PM).

PARADE DAY is scheduled for July 8th at 10 AM in Downtown Casper. That evening is the first night of the PRCA Rodeo in the Outdoor Arena.

In celebration of Casper Day, seniors 62+ get in for FREE on July 8th. Also, from NOON until 3 PM kids can buy $30 armbands onsite for unlimited rides (that's a $15 discount from normal pricing).

There will be plenty of livestock shows and exhibits open to the public throughout the week. The rodeo finals take place July 12.

Other attractions include MythiCreatures bringing legends to life and strolling around the fairgrounds on dragons.

The Butterfly Effect is returning with a screened-exhibit featuring 350 fluttering butterflies. Kids can take home caterpillars to witness a magical transformation first hand, too.

There will be an ALL DAY sting ray encounter set up where people can safely see and touch these incredible sea creatures.

Tyzen the comedy hypnotist will be there to keep the laughs rolling. There's going to be a stagecoach on site and hitching up nightly, and Cowboy Christmas shopping to showcase the hard work of local FFA and 4-Hers.

