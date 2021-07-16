2021 Central Wyoming Rodeo Mutton Bustin’-Friday

The brave boys and girls gave the crowd something to cheer about as the Mutton Bustin' continued at the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo on Friday night. Most of the kids were ready for the challenge and some were not. The sheep needed a little coaxing at times but it sure was entertaining!

A brand new pair of boots was given to the winner of tonight's round and it should be a life-long memory for the kids as well as their family.

Here's how it turned out on Friday at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.

