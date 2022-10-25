Man Suffers Heart Attack at Scene of Wreck He Wasn’t In

And it makes sense, then, that Tuesday is cloudy because the afternoon saw a situation that absolutely proved that every cloud has a silver lining.

Casper Police and others responded to a car accident at the intersection of Wolcott and Collins in Downtown Casper on Tuesday.

Details are scarce for the time being, but when dispatch called it in, they said a witness reported the accident and said that they thought it was a medical emergency that led to the accident.

An on-scene reporter noted that it appeared as if both drivers were okay. They were exchanging information and taking photos of the damage to the vehicles.

Dispatch called in another report at the same time, stating that an individual was suffering from 'a possible heart attack' at the scene of the accident. The individual was not a part of the wreck, however.

While first responders were dealing with the aftermath of the wreck, another vehicle drove up behind the police and, according to witnesses, the passenger of the vehicle told officers that he was suffering a heart attack, confirming the dispatch call.

K2 Radio News spoke with two witnesses at the scene, one of whom was involved in the original accident.

"She was driving one of the vehicles," the woman's companion stated.

The woman stated that the cause of the accident was due to the light changing and her not noticing.

"Amongst all the homeless people coming up and yelling at me, there was also somebody apparently having a heart attack," the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, stated. "They pulled up behind the cops while everyone else was going around the cops. I didn't even realize what was happening."

Her companion did, however.

"I saw the guy pull up," he said. "I wondered why he wasn't going on by. It was about 15 minutes or so after the incident. Instead of going around the cop cars, he pulled up in back of the cop cars. I think he was the passenger; the one who had the heart attack. Because I just saw the driver go by here."

The man said that, originally, he was confused when the ambulance arrived.

"I kind of freaked out," he said. "I was talking with one of the officers and I heard an ambulance and said 'Did somebody get hurt here?' And the officer said, 'No, no. It was a guy in the Bronco over there; he was having a heart attack."

It was a strange series of events but the silver lining is that, possibly, had the wreck at the intersection of Wolcott and Collins not occurred, it would have taken even longer for responders to get to the man who was suffering from the possible heart attack.

"That's kind of what we can take from it at this point," the woman said.

She was clearly shaken up by the situation, but it's quite possible that the car accident made it easier for responders to get to the man as he was suffering the possible heart attack. Their presence at the scene may have saved the man's life.

K2 Radio News has reached out to the Casper Police Department for more information and will update this article if and when more information becomes available.