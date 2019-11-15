Mills Police Department Gear Up For Annual ‘Shop With A Cop’ Event

It is that time of year again when the law enforcement agencies across the county rally together for the annual "Shop With A Cop" event.

The Mills Police Department shared some photos to their official Facebook page along with a message that read:

The annual Shop With A Cop event is coming up December 7th and 8th. We still have applications for the event at the Mills Police Department, so if your family wants to participate stop by and pick one up.

If you are not familiar with this event, The Mills Police Department, along several agencies in the Natrona County Area, come together and welcome the opportunity to work with families in our community, especially those with underprivileged children who may not have the same opportunities as other children. Shop With A Cop is one of the ways we strive to strengthen our community and reach out to these families.

Our Departments strive to make this a positive experience for the children. In partnership with both Walmart Stores in Casper, children in need are able to purchase gifts for Christmas, including ones for themselves as well as other family members.

The application deadline is November 22, 2019. We have a limited number of slots open, so make sure to get yours in as soon as possible.

We want to reach as many kids as possible, and that is where we need your help. As always we rely on donations to make this event a hit. If you or your company would like to help us out, please contact Detective Terry Good at the Mills Police Department (307)266-4796.