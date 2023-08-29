Mills Police Seeks Help in Locating Man

The Mills Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an individual involved in an incident at the Mills Loaf 'n Jug, 4603 W. Yellowstone Highway, on Sunday night.

The Police Department in its Facebook post did not describe the nature of the incident.

The Police Department describes the individual as a male, 6 feet tall, weighing 225 pounds, with dark hair, a tattooed right arm and hand, facial hair and glasses.

He was seen driving a white one-ton Ford Truck with modified bed and frame and custom rims.

There was a job box and tool box strapped to the back.

Mills Police Department Mills Police Department loading...

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this individual and or his vehicle, contact Detective Acord at the Mills Police Department at (307) 266-4796.