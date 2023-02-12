Mills Man Pleads Not Guilty to Aggravated Assault, Battery, Reckless Endangerment, Stalking
A Mills man, who was the subject of a police manhunt in November, entered a not guilty plea in Natrona County District Court on Friday, Feb. 10.
Brandon Waltrip, 38, heard four charges from Judge Joshua Eames:
- 1 & 2. Aggravated Assault and Battery, punishable by 10 years imprisonment
- 3. Reckless Endangerment, punishable by 1 year imprisonment
- 4. Stalking, punishable by up to 1 year imprisonment
Court documents suggest Waltrip followed his ex-wife in a vehicle, then pointed a 9mm handgun out his window and shot at the woman's vehicle as she drove away.
Records also indicate Waltrip sent threatening messages to his ex via text.
