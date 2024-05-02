Twelve Casper College Soccer Players Sign Intent Letters to Play at Four-Year Schools

Casper College news release by Lisa Icenogle:

The Casper College Men’s Soccer team has announced that 12 more players have signed letters of intent to play at the university level.

“The 2024 Casper College Men’s Soccer class was deep, talented, and embodied what it means to be a student-athlete,” said Benjamin McArthur, head coach. “With a Team GPA of 3.56 in the 2023 fall semester, these young men knew how to get the job done in the classroom and on the soccer pitch.” The 2023 Thunderbird team ended the 2023 season with a 10-7-5 record, a 7-1-4 record in Region 9, a Region 9 championship, and an appearance at the National Tournament where the team went 1-1 and ended the season with a top eight finish in the nation.

The 12 players are Hayden Hollinger, Hubert Deragon, Louis Simon, Cole Venable, Kohta Yamanashi, Sho Horie, Yuto Hatayama, Bogdan Stere, Mads Huegel, Zack Meunier, Isa Bramble, and Hawkin Sweeney.

Hollinger, Casper Kelly Walsh High School, will head to NCAA Division I Winthrop University in the Big South Conference. For the 2023 season, the Eagles went 4-11-2 overall and 3-2-2 in conference play under head coach Daniel Ridenhour. Hollinger was a two-year starter in the attack for Casper College and an All-Region performer as a sophomore.

Deragon, Quebec City, has signed with the NCAA DI East Tennessee State University Buccaneers, who play in the SoCon, Southern Conference. Deragon started almost every game as a left back and was among the top 10 in the nation in assists, with nine on the season. Under former Head Coach David Lilly, the Buccaneers went 9-5-3 overall and 4-0-1 in conference play.

Simon, Paris, was an All-Region player in the midfield and was the team’s engine, according to McArthur. Simon signed with NCAA I University of Detroit Mercy, which competes in the Horizon League. Under first-year Head Coach Nate Kopunek, the Titans went 5-10-3 overall and 4-3-2 in conference play.

Worland, Wyoming’s Venable, was a two-time First-Team All-Region player for the Thunderbirds. Next season, he will play soccer with the NCAA D2 University of Colorado Colorado Springs Mountain Lions. According to UCCS, the Mountain Lions had one of their best seasons in program history as they finished with an overall record of 10-6-5 and a 5-2-3 conference record under Head Coach Lewis Wilcox.

Three international students from Tokyo committed to play at NCAA D2 schools. Yamanashi will continue playing soccer at Felician University in New Jersey, which competes in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference. The Golden Falcons went 10-3-3 overall and 7-3-1 in conference play under Brandon Levine, head coach. “Kohta was a two-time All-Region player, 2023 Region 9 Defender of the Year and an NJCAA All-America,” said McArthur.

Horie will also play for the Golden Falcons of Felician University. “Sho was an anchor on the backline and provided the stability in the back for the Thunderbirds. With Kohta, he will make a strong partnership at Felician University,” McArthur noted.

Hatayama will head to the West Coast to play for the California State East Bay Pioneers. “Yuto was the 2023 Region 9 Player of the Year and NJCAA All-American as he led the Thunderbirds with 14 goals in 2023,” said McArthur. The Pioneers went 7-7-4 overall and 2-6-3 in conference play under first-year Head Coach Michael Haswell.

Stere, Bucharest, Romania, signed with the Tigers of Holy Family University in Philadelphia. The DII school plays in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference. Under head coach Georg Montag, the Tigers went 5-8-4 overall and 3-6-2 in conference play. According to McArthur, Stere played on the backline and was part of the Thunderbird defense.

Huegel, Pinneberg, Germany, who McArthur called “The CC legend,” has signed with NCAA D2 Northern Michigan University’s Wildcats. “As a goalkeeper, Huegel has been a key player on the field and in the locker room the past two years. He is the ultimate student-athlete,” said McArthur. The Wildcats play in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and under second-year Head Coach Alex Fatovic, they went 2-10-4 overall and 1-6-3 in conference play.

Meunier-Gorman, Montreal, heads to Lourdes University a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics member that plays in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference. The Grey Wolves ended the 2023 season with a record of 6-6-6 overall and 6-3-2 in conference play under fifth-season Head Coach Matt Johnson. “Zack is a speedy outside defender that helped in the attack throughout the season,” said McArthur.

Bramble, Trinidad Mayaro, Trinidad and Tobago, … “was an All-Region player and scored five goals with four assists his sophomore season,” McArthur said. Bramble will play for NAIA Union Commonwealth University, formerly Union College in Kentucky. The Bulldogs play in the Appalachian Athletic Conference and went 15-3-2 overall and 10-1-2 in conference play during the 2023 season under Head Coach Jonathan Shaw.

Sweeney, Powell High School, committed to NCAA D3 Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon. The Boxers, who play in the Northwest Conference, ended the 2023 season with a record of 5-9-6 overall and 5-8-3 in conference play under Head Coach Brandon Porter. “Hawkin is a forward that pitched in one goal and one assist,” said McArthur.

According to McArthur, the sophomore soccer athletes were team players, great students, and wonderful teammates for the last two years. Two years ago, when they came to Casper College to play soccer, each one bought into the playing style of McArthur and Assistant Coach Conner Schmidt. “They created a brotherhood bond that made going to practice every day fun. The work ethic of these guys set the tone in every game and allowed us to have the success we had on a national level. We are excited to see them continue their careers at four-year institutions,” McArthur noted.

“When you add in that Garrett Morris and Hugo Amo already signed, this brings the class to 14 members who are moving on to the university level, which is a huge achievement,” said McArthur.

