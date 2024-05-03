Half-Day Women Veterans Retreat Coming to Casper May 11

Natrona County is home to about 450 women veterans.

The Casper VA Clinic invites Wyoming women Veterans to a free, half-day retreat in Casper on May 11 to enjoy each other’s company while creating a tasty and healthy meal.

The day will kick off at 11 a.m. by creating a healthy, Asian-inspired cuisine which includes cashew chicken with white rice and mango energy bites. After lunch, ladies will be invited to share thoughts on how VA can improve women’s health care, then the retreat will finish with light yoga (no experience necessary.) Veterans do not need to be enrolled in the VA enrollment to participate.

The event will take place at the Casper Vet Center, located at 1030 N Poplar St. Suite B, Casper, WY 82601

Please RSVP by May 8, for food and activity planning, by calling Brianna Cunningham at 307-675-3712 or emailing Brianna.Cunningham@va.gov.

