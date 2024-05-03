Wyoming State Fair Achieves Big Goal, Secures Over $1 Million with Legislative Match

The Wyoming State Fair Board has reached a landmark achievement.

The fair met its $500,000 goal for a $500,000 match from the Wyoming Legislature, securing over $1 million for the State Fair.

When the challenge was issued in the 2023 legislative session to match contributions dollar for dollar if half a million was raised, GM Courtny Conkle promptly strategized to maximize the opportunity.

Recognizing the need for specialized expertise, she gained board approval to bring on fundraising expert Rindy West, in late July 2023. This strategic partnership paid off with the State Fair having raised over a half million dollars in contributions since launching this new Fundraising and Revenue generation effort.

A dedicated steering committee was subsequently formed, with members from all across Wyoming and began meeting in January 2024. Their focused efforts, including those of

Co-Chairs Barbara Dilts and Bob Heykoop quickly took shape and has reached its target goal months ahead of the June 2024 deadline. The group even has a possible new match support to push on fundraising towards the longer term goal of $10M in 10 years as outlined in the campaign case for support.

West notes, “It is absolutely amazing what a group of dedicated volunteers of this caliber has done for the legacy and future of the Wyoming State Fair. Due to their efforts, all our friends and donors in and out of Wyoming who love the Wyoming State Fair and want to see its success for many generations to come, have helped us reach new heights.”

Major campaign contributor, Tiffany Gamble of the TW & Wyoming First Foundations states, “The Wyoming State Fair is a staple in Wyoming. If we don’t have tradition then what are we built upon? We love the traditions of the WSF related to agriculture and the youth it represents for this great State. We are excited to be a part of building the WSF Endowment so it can be a legacy for the next generation.”

Reflecting on this extraordinary accomplishment, GM Courtny Conkle remarked, "This experience has been among the most remarkable in my career. The enthusiasm and support for the fair, coupled with our team’s dedication, have made what seemed a daunting challenge, a resounding success. I am profoundly grateful to everyone involved."

“Wagonhound Land and Livestock is excited to be a part of the Wyoming State Fair’s Endowment, standing alongside the dedicated team preserving its storied legacy. It’s a privilege to invest in the fair’s heritage, fostering ongoing prosperity and community unity for generationsto come,” stated Andrea Perdue.

WSF Board Chairman and Energy Representative, Shawn Steffen, exclaimed “A big thank you to the citizens of Wyoming and beyond for supporting the longevity of the Wyoming State Fair. This is a truly amazing state!”

