How Casper Mountain Road Construction will Impact Your Summer Camping Plans

Road construction from Casper Mountain Road (Circle Drive) to the Hogadon turnoff to the Muddy Mountain intersection will be under significant road construction during the peak of camping season and, therefore, all campsites at Natrona County campgrounds, including Archery Range, will be closed for the 2024 season.

Access for day use is anticipated to remain open throughout the construction. However, parking will be significantly impacted by road construction as well as the construction of the Casper Mountain Trails Center. Expect traffic delays, which at times could be substantial.

Anticipated Impacts:

Casper Mountain Road (Circle Drive) from Hogadon Road to the base of Muddy Mountain.

All Natrona County campsites will be closed.

Campgrounds may be available to day use depending on construction activities.

Skunk Hollow parking will have intermittent closures during road construction.

Beartrap Meadow parking may be greatly impacted or closed depending on the Contractor’s needs.

Casper Mountain Trails Center parking lot and surrounding area will be closed due to the Casper Mountain Trails construction.

Strube Loop will have alternating traffic with control at times.

Beartrap Music Festival will not be held on Casper Mountain this year.

Construction has begun on Circle Drive Rd. and Muddy Mountain Rd.

A Public Meeting will be held on May 14, 2024, at the AG Resource Center located at 2011 Fairgrounds Road in the Casper Room at 5:30 pm.

The public will be given the opportunity to listen to some talking points explaining the construction operation and then they may ask questions. The Contractor, Project Engineer, BLM, Emergency Management and Fire representatives will all be in attendance.

BLM and Natrona County Road and Bridge Construction Plan

The projects are being completed through the Federal Lands Access and Federal Lands Transportation programs overseen by the Federal Highway Administration. Respectively, the programs fund projects that provide access to federal lands and serve to improve infrastructure owned and maintained by federal land management agencies.

Approximately 2.6 miles of existing paved road along Casper Mountain Circle Drive is nearing the end of its serviceable life and requires full-depth reclamation and repaving. An additional 2.3 miles of currently graveled road will also be paved, as well as widening of an S-curve area, reconditioning of ditches, and adding culverts.

On Muddy Mountain, the BLM plans to rehabilitate and resurface approximately 7 miles of road beginning at South Circle Drive and leading to the BLM’s Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area. Additional features to improve the safety and durability of the road include performing hillside stabilization, increasing site distance on a switchback leading up the mountain, and extending the existing guardrail. Parking areas will also be constructed along the campground loop road to provide additional parking within the environmental area.

