‘Let’s Make a Deal’ Delayed, Defendant Publicly Scorns Representation

"It's not going to get any lower," whispered Public Defender Kurt Infanger Monday morning in Natrona County District Court to his client minutes before a hearing began.

A change of plea was set for James Martin today. In April he pled not guilty to sexually abusing a teenage girl.

Martin faces five counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree. Those charges alone could easily put him in prison for the rest of his life. Each one is punishable by up to 50 years of incarceration.

He also has four counts of second degree sexual abuse of a minor, four counts of third degree sexual abuse of a minor, and three counts of exploitation.

This case became public when an Amber Alert was issued on Nov. 17, 2022. Martin and the survivor were located in Western Arizona by the La Paz County Sheriff's Office days later.

In today's proceedings, when Judge Daniel Forgey entered the courtroom, Martin announced that he did not agree to pleading guilty and asked that his Public Defender recuse himself.

"I would like to discuss a deal with Mr. Nelson (the prosecuting attorney) after Mr. Infanger stands up and walks out of this room" stated the defendant.

Having rejected today's deal, the judge informed Martin that the state is not obligated to offer him another one.

Martin claimed his representation has an "unprofessional bias" against him and allegedly didn't tell him of previous deals that have since expired.

Assistant District attorney Blaine Nelson informed the judge that the State would not be able to discuss a deal with Martin until the issue of council is addressed at a later date.

