Governor Mark Gordon Donates Bison License for Wildlife Conservation

For the sixth year, Governor Mark Gordon is donating a wild bison license to support Wyoming wildlife conservation. The license will be issued through a random raffle open only to Wyoming residents.

“A bison hunt is a fitting opportunity to raise money for conservation while experiencing Wyoming’s amazing outdoors,” Governor Gordon said. “I am glad to once again offer Wyoming hunters a chance to experience this unique tradition.”

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website. There is a limit of one ticket per person. The raffle winner will receive a 2024 wild bison license, but must still purchase any additional stamps and applicable licenses. Proceeds from the raffle sales will go to the Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition and will help support efforts to sustain Wyoming’s wildlife.

Only Wyoming residents are able to purchase a raffle ticket, must be eligible to hunt big game in Wyoming and meet hunter education requirements. The wild bison license is non-transferable. Hopeful hunters should review the bison hunt areas on the Game and Fish website.

The raffle closes June 14. The winner will be announced on June 21.

