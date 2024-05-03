WYDOT Warns Natrona County Drivers to Turn on Their Lights

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is warning drivers in the Casper-area to turn on your lights when driving through the snow this morning.

"Road surface temperatures above freezing are certainly helping to keep highways such as U.S. 20/26 clear of snow, however with the wet roads and continued snowfall, slick spots could be anywhere."

"The snowfall has also decreased visibility in most areas around Casper. Please turn on your lights so you're visible!"

There is currently a hazardous weather outlook reported from the National Weather Service for central Wyoming with several inches of snow in the mountains expected.

Tonight's temps will drop to a low of 27 degrees, but Saturday is expected to get back up to 68 during the daytime. Sunday night has a 40% of showers and thunderstorm with a low around 41.

Here is a peek at the weather station four hours ago in Riverton:

